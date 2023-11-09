Whitby’s Peregrine House enjoying renaissance under home-grown manager Joe Bowman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appointed Home Manager in August, Joe Bowman first joined Peregrine House in 2013 straight from school as an apprentice.

Trained and nurtured in the business, he has worked his way up through the ranks in a multitude of early roles including laundry, cleaning and kitchen assistant.

Joe enjoyed chatting to residents as the best aspect to every job and when a care role became available he welcomed the opportunity, spending three years as a care assistant before becoming a senior and then going away for university training in nursing care.

Joe Bowman.

He arrived back at Peregrine House, on Upgang Lane, just in time for COVID lockdown and spent three months in a work bubble lock-in which preserved the safety of its residents.

Joe’s mission is to make a positive difference to the lives of residents, ensuring their wishes and needs are met, always going the extra mile to ensure they are content.

Joe has great understanding of the importance of every cog in the Peregrine House team and is much loved by the home’s residents.

Outside work he enjoys treading the boards with local thespians at the Whitby Pavilion Theatre and always has a willing audience from Peregrine House.

Owner of Peregrine House, Dr Kevin O’Sullivan, said: ”We are happy that Peregrine House is in safe hands under Joe.