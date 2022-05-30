In England, around 60% of smokers want to quit, 10% of which intend to do so within three months.

Currently, around half of all smokers in England try to quit unaided using willpower alone, despite this being the least effective method.

Getting support can greatly increase someone’s chances of quitting successfully.

World No Tobacco Day is on May 31.

Dr Peter Billingsley, NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group Governing Body GP, said: "When you quit smoking, it reduces your risk of illness, disability or death caused by cancer, heart or lung disease.

"It will protect the health of the people around you by reducing their exposure to second hand smoke and it will also save you money.

"While quitting can feel stressful in the short term, research shows that many ex-smokers' physical and mental health improves six weeks after quitting.

"Things like Nicotine Replacement Therapy and Varenicline have all been shown to improve a smoker's chance of successfully quitting by reducing the extent to which smokers experience

withdrawal.

"These medications do not completely eliminate the symptoms of withdrawal and behavioural support can help smokers to manage those withdrawal symptoms that remain."

Free local support across North Yorkshire and York is available through North Yorkshire County Council’s Living Well Smokefree service.

Living Well Smokefree has a team of advisors who have experience in helping people to stop smoking for good.

They will see anyone from the age of 12 and have community-based locations across North Yorkshire.

They can be contacted via email on [email protected] or telephone 01609 797272.