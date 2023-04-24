York Against Cancer were donated a cottage in Yapham to make available for York and Scarborough NHS Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust cancer patients, after a 14-year renovation project of a disused dairy farm.

Julie Russell, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We know from our other respite property just how much these breaks mean to patients as well as their families and friends, so having this second property means we can support so many more families through their difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was donated by a couple, known only as Hazel and Phil, who share a personal connection to cancer and understand the treatment process, so they hope the cottage provides “a peaceful and calming environment for those who need it”.

A look inside the new holiday home.

Old Tithe Cottage is a fully furnished one-bedroom holiday cottage in the picturesque countryside of Yapham, just a few miles from Pocklington, and it is now available for three-night breaks.

The couple received donations from local businesses and corporations throughout the renovation to complete the building’s transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Russell added: “We really can’t thank Hazel and Phil enough for doing this!”