York Against Cancer: Charity launches holiday home for Scarborough cancer patients

A Yorkshire cancer charity has launched a new holiday home to support patients and their families.

By George Buksmann
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

York Against Cancer were donated a cottage in Yapham to make available for York and Scarborough NHS Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust cancer patients, after a 14-year renovation project of a disused dairy farm.

Julie Russell, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We know from our other respite property just how much these breaks mean to patients as well as their families and friends, so having this second property means we can support so many more families through their difficult times.”

The property was donated by a couple, known only as Hazel and Phil, who share a personal connection to cancer and understand the treatment process, so they hope the cottage provides “a peaceful and calming environment for those who need it”.

A look inside the new holiday home.A look inside the new holiday home.
Old Tithe Cottage is a fully furnished one-bedroom holiday cottage in the picturesque countryside of Yapham, just a few miles from Pocklington, and it is now available for three-night breaks.

The couple received donations from local businesses and corporations throughout the renovation to complete the building’s transformation.

Ms Russell added: “We really can’t thank Hazel and Phil enough for doing this!”

The home has been built at a former dairy farm.The home has been built at a former dairy farm.
