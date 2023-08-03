York & Scarborough Hospital Charity raises over £3000 at NHS Big Tea Fundraising Event

The NHS Big Tea is an annual initiative that brings together communities across the nation to show appreciation for the NHS and its remarkable healthcare professionals.

Speaking on behalf of the charity, community fundraiser Maya Liversidge said: “This year, our community came together in an extraordinary display of unity and generosity to express their profound thanks to their local hospitals.

"The heart-warming efforts from our community have resulted in an wonderful total of over £3000, which will directly benefit and support our dedicated staff and patients.”

Matrons and staff at a Big Tea event at Scarborough Hospital.

Supporters were able to choose where they wished to support within the hospitals, and many chose to support the Urgent & Emergency Care Appeal at Scarborough Hospital.

Miss Liversidge said: “This year has been brilliant. The NHS turned 75 and people wanted to mark that.

"We had lots of supporters holding cake stalls, having a brew and cake morning and others organising raffles.

"Staff really got involved too, which is lovely to see because they are so enthusiastic about making a difference for their patients

“York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is immensely proud to be part of a community that values and cherishes its hospitals.

“We would like to acknowledge the incredible efforts of our supporters, volunteers, and sponsors, without whom this achievement would not have been possible.