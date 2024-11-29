Yorkshire coast health leaders celebrate progress of Tobacco and Vapes Bill

MP Helen Morgan with Hull City Council Councillor Linda Chambers

After overwhelming parliamentary support health leaders from across the Yorkshire coast say they are thrilled to see the historic Tobacco and Vapes Bill move to the committee stage after an overwhelmingly positive vote during the bill’s second reading in Parliament.

The bill, supported by all parties, aims to create a ‘Smokefree Generation’ and regulate vaping to reduce youth usage.

The final vote saw 415 MPs vote in favour of the bill, with only 47 voting against it – 20 fewer than those who opposed similar legislation during the bill’s passage through the previous Parliament.

Public support for the bill is high across the east coast, with 69% of residents in the Bridlington and the Wolds constituency, and 66% in the Scarborough and Whitby constituencies in favour.

Smoking prevalence remains higher in both Scarborough and Bridlington compared to the national average.

Local MP support is crucial for the bill’s progress through Parliament, which aims to save lives and reduce health inequalities across the region.

During the debate which took place following the second reading, Liberal Democrat MP and health spokesperson Helen Morgan explained her decision to support the bill, shifting from her previous stance of abstention.

She credited her change of heart to a moving speech by Hull councillor, Linda Chambers, at a recent Parliamentary event.

“It would be a legitimate question to ask why I have changed my mind, and the reason is that I met someone called Linda Chambers” Ms Morgan said.

“She came to an event organised by the All Party Parliamentary Group and ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) to encourage members to support this bill.

“Linda was devastated when she lost her husband of 50 years to cardiovascular disease.

“Her loved one had tried several times to give up smoking but had been unsuccessful.

“The speakers at this event explained how nicotine addiction had stripped their loved ones of the personal choice to live the lives they wanted, which meant they weren’t exercising personal choice anymore.

“For a liberal, that’s a very, very powerful argument.

“Personal choice is so important, and addiction really does take that away.

“Tobacco is uniquely harmful, uniquely addictive, and that is why I support the measures we are taking to address it.”

Scott Crosby, Associate Director for the Humber and North Yorkshire Centre for Excellence in Tobacco Control, said: “Cllr Chambers has been a powerful advocate for the bill since its inception because she has experienced the pain, heartbreak, and grief that tobacco causes.

“She has delivered incredibly emotive speeches to share her pain in the hope of saving future generations.

“Her story reflects the experiences of many people along the Yorkshire coast.

“With high smoking rates in areas such as Bridlington, Scarborough, and Whitby, passing the bill is important to prevent young people from ever starting to smoke and to support those who are currently dependent on tobacco in becoming smokefree, thereby promoting longer and healthier lives.

“We need our local MPs to back the bill and protect our families across the east coast from the harm of lethal tobacco”

Cllr Chambers said: “I am over the moon that the bill has progressed to the committee stage and that sharing my experience has helped highlight just how important the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is.

“Nothing can bring back my husband, but we can all do everything in our power to save lives and protect young people from ever picking up that first cigarette and becoming trapped in a lifetime of addiction.”