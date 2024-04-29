Yorkshire coast residents advised to be mindful of their healthcare this bank holiday
NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to ensure their healthcare needs are met.
The NHS can be particularly busy on weekends and public holidays, but knowing the most appropriate service available and getting the right care reduces pressure on services and avoids unnecessary trips to A&E departments.
Dr Nigel Wells, a GP and executive director of Clinical and Professional for the ICB, said: “The NHS can be particularly busy on weekends and public holidays. It’s important people use NHS resources sensibly and choose the right care, first time.
“This means getting help from NHS 111 for more serious health concerns and urgent injuries, to using local pharmacies for minor ailments.
“A wide range of common illnesses and injuries can be treated at home simply with plenty of rest and over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol, ibuprofen, and anti-diarrhoea tablets you can buy from shops and pharmacies. Often there is no shortcut to recovery – in many cases these things just need to run their course.”
Please only use Accident and Emergency departments or call 999 if you have a serious or life-threatening emergency.
Dr Wells continued: “A&Es across the region remain extremely busy – by choosing other health services if it’s not a life and limb emergency and using NHS 111 first, you will greatly help the NHS.”
People who need urgent medical help can contact NHS 111 online, via the NHS App or over the telephone.
Use the checklist below to help you and your loved ones stay well this bank holiday:
- Prescriptions: order in good time
People who rely on regular medications are advised to order their prescriptions ahead of time. Ordering prescriptions in advance ensures that medications are available when needed, preventing any interruptions in treatment during the bank holiday weekend.
- Self-care: stock your home medicine cabinet with over-the-counter remedies
Being prepared with items like paracetamol, ibuprofen, indigestion tablets, and creams to treat stings and bites could save you a trip to a pharmacy if you become unwell.
- Think Pharmacy First: visit your nearest pharmacy for minor ailments
Pharmacists are trained professionals; they can assess and offer clinical advice and over the counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses. Some pharmacies may have altered opening hours over the bank holiday weekend.
Go to https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy to find your nearest pharamcy.
