Yorkshire health bosses ask people to be ‘kind and patient’ amid surge in winter illnesses

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s Clinical Lead, Dr Nigel Wells.

Local health bosses are calling for “patience, kindness and understanding” as hospitals, GP practices and ambulance services continue to deal with a surge in flu and other winter illnesses.

Flu, norovirus, Covid and RSV infections – dubbed a ‘quad-demic’ – are putting a significant strain on health services.

In the area’s hospitals there are 280 patients with flu, eight times the number from this time last year, 14 of whom are in critical care.

The Humber and North Yorkshire Partnership said hospital emergency departments remain exceptionally busy, with a number of trusts on the highest alert.

It is asking people with flu or norovirus symptoms not to attend hospital unless it’s essential or an emergency situation, with staff and patients now being encouraged to wear face-coverings in some areas in an effort to curb the spread of winter viruses.

Hospitals are particularly concerned that people with flu symptoms are attending emergency departments when they don’t need to be there, or visiting relatives and may pass infections on to people who are already very unwell.

The NHS estimates that up to two-fifths of hospital A&E attendances are avoidable or could be better treated elsewhere and the NHS in Humber and North Yorkshire says we can all play our part in freeing up space in emergency Departments for those who are very unwell and need to be there.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s (ICB) Clinical Lead, Dr Nigel Wells, said: “NHS staff continue to work tirelessly to keep patients safe and provide them with the best possible care, but it’s incredibly difficult at the moment and the demand on services is showing no signs of letting up.

“If it’s an emergency life and limb situation, then of course you should always call 999, but if you are not sure if you need to go to an Emergency Department, contact NHS 111 first, online, through the NHS App or telephone.

"Alternatively, your GP practice or local pharmacy may be able to help.

“If you do attend a hospital Emergency Department, please be aware you are likely to have a lengthy wait to be seen.

“We understand this is frustrating, but staff are doing their absolute best in incredibly challenging circumstances, and I would urge people to be patient and continue to show empathy and kindness to staff who are putting in a huge effort every day.”