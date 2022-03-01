Yorkshire health trust launches new online training programme - how you can get involved with NHS activities

The trust's Patient and Carer Experience (PACE) Team is today launching its first training programme on March 1, called How to get involved in trust activities, which aims to show local NHS opportunities for professional and personal development.

The PACE training programme can involve things from volunteering and engaging with trust activities in your free time, to joining its PACE forums to have your say in the NHS, taking part in developing services and contributing to making improvements at a local level.

Whether you’re looking for an opportunity to spend your free time in a valuable way, want to try something new, or hope to make a difference in your local community, there’s an activity for everyone’s interests.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new online course, How to get involved in trust activities, is launched today by the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

The PACE training programme is made up of eight modules, which each take a small amount of time to complete.

Anyone can dip in and out of the course as they wish and complete the modules at their own pace.

The first 100 people who choose to complete the course in full will receive a free gift hamper, as a token of thanks from the trust for taking the time to complete the programme.

The goal of the course is to equip people with knowledge about the opportunities available to them in the NHS, and by the end of the course, those who are interested in taking the next step will be well-equipped with contact details and access to further information, so they can make an informed decision about what might work best for their lifestyle and interests.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust - which has a patch spanning from Whitby to Willerby, on the outskirts of Hull, has a wide range of opportunities available, which the online course explores step-by-step and in an accessible way.

The course is being launched in collaboration with the Humber Recovery and Wellbeing College.

Accessing the How to get involved in Trust activities course is free - visit https://humberrecoverycollege.nhs.uk/course/26 to sign up.

The Recovery and Wellbeing College is an online platform which is home to many courses, sessions, and podcasts, which have been designed in co-production with professionals and

service users, to empower people to take control of their own wellbeing.

This includes physical activities, such as yoga and Tai Chi, and other training programmes that can be completed at your own pace, such as practical mindfulness techniques, managing stress and an introduction to sleep hygiene.