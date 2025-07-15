Yorkshire's 21 best rated GP surgeries as voted for by patients in the GP Patient Survey 2025

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:28 BST

Did your GP surgery make the list? 🩺

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with GP surgeries across Yorkshire scoring highly.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

It was positive news, with overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Personalise your news round-up with NationalWorld - sign up here

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire and beyond. It takes place every year, with patients asked to have their say on their GP service overall, contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Yorkshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 237 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchells Surgery in North Ferriby. The response rate was 46% with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good.

1. Dr Mitchells Surgery - North Ferriby

There were 237 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchells Surgery in North Ferriby. The response rate was 46% with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre in Reeth, Richmond. The response rate was 60%, with 235 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good.

2. Reeth Medical Centre - Reeth, Richmond

There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre in Reeth, Richmond. The response rate was 60%, with 235 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 231 survey forms sent out to patients at Terrington Surgery in Terrington, York. The response rate was 52%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.

3. Terrington Surgery - Terrington, York

There were 231 survey forms sent out to patients at Terrington Surgery in Terrington, York. The response rate was 52%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery in Rastrick, Brighouse. The response rate was 33%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

4. Longroyde Surgery - Rastrick, Brighouse

There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery in Rastrick, Brighouse. The response rate was 33%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNHSGP practicesGP surgeries
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice