The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with GP surgeries across Yorkshire scoring highly.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

It was positive news, with overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire and beyond. It takes place every year, with patients asked to have their say on their GP service overall, contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Yorkshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Dr Mitchells Surgery - North Ferriby There were 237 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchells Surgery in North Ferriby. The response rate was 46% with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Reeth Medical Centre - Reeth, Richmond There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre in Reeth, Richmond. The response rate was 60%, with 235 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Terrington Surgery - Terrington, York There were 231 survey forms sent out to patients at Terrington Surgery in Terrington, York. The response rate was 52%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales