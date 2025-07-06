Many medications in the UK are not allowed in some popular holiday destinations ⛱

Summer is finally here, with millions planning to jet off for some holiday sun.

However, you could unknowingly be putting themselves at risk if you bring certain medications on holiday.

Many drugs prescribed in the UK are not allowed in some popular holiday destinations.

These are the five medications that could land you in hot water abroad.

Summer is finally on the horizon, with holidaymakers getting ready to enjoy some much deserved sun.

However, if you take a prescription medication, don’t simply pack it into your carryon bag, as some drugs prescribed or available over-the-counter in the UK can land you in hot water elsewhere.

The consequences can include your medication being seized, hefty fines and could even see you get jailed. Here is everything you need to know about taking medications abroad this summer.

Some countries have strict rules about the medications you can and cannot bring in as a tourist. | Pexels, Tamanna Rumee

Can you take medication on holiday?

If you’re going on holiday outside the UK and plan to travel with your medications, it’s important to check the rules for the country you’re going to with the embassy before you travel.

Check to see if any of your prescription or over-the-counter medications are considered controlled drugs in your destination. If this is the case, they may need special documentation or could be illegal and you will not be able to travel with them.

If you plan on travelling outside of the UK with any medication you should get a letter from your GP confirming your name, the names of your prescribed medications, dosages and total amounts of medications being carried.

Keep medications in their original packaging and in your carry-on luggage and only take enough medication for the duration of your trip, plus a few extra days in case of travel delays, as some countries have limits on the amount of medication you can bring.

Be aware of the legal implications of carrying certain medications in specific countries to avoid running into any legal issues.

What medications can be illegal abroad?

There are some medications that could land you in hot water if you bring them on holiday. Countries have different laws regarding medications, some that are available easily over-the-counter at home, may require a prescription or even be banned elsewhere.

These are five medications that could land you in prison if you take them on holiday:

Opioids

Opioids are restricted or banned in more than 25 countries including Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, with some offering potential jail time or hefty fines for those seen to be importing the medication.

Antihistamines

Japan has strict anti-stimulant drug laws which bans the importation of antihistamines, including inhalers that can help with allergies and sinus issues.

Codeine

Codeine can cause many problems in countries around the world, with 25 banning the drugs, including some closer to home in Europe. In Greece, codeine is classed as a “controlled drug”, which means if you don’t follow the laws and restrictions on bringing codeine into the country you could find yourself being arrested, fined or even imprisoned.

Sleeping pills

The UAE have a zero tolerance policy on many common over-the-counter medications that you can find in the UK, with sleeping pills such as temazepam being illegal

To bring any prescribed medications into UAE you must obtain approval prior by applying to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. You can apply online and will need to include a letter from your doctor, medical report and copy of the prescription and await approval.

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Bringing anything with CBD in it abroad can carry a huge risk as many countries place restrictions or bans on the product. In China, it is illegal to bring CBD into the country, with possession carrying a potential jail time of seven years.

It’s generally not recommended to travel abroad with any CBD based products as there can be serious consequences depending on the rules and regulations of your destination.

You can find out more about taking medication outside of the UK at GOV.UK.