YOURhealth service offering support to stub out habit during No Smoking Day

A spokesperson said: “Smoking is the single greatest preventable cause of death in the world today. No matter how long you’ve smoked for or how many you smoke a day, your health will improve as soon as you quit.

“You might notice the benefits of quitting sooner than you think.

“Did you know that your heart rate and blood pressure will begin to return to normal after 20 minutes?

“Your sense of smell and taste will begin to improve after two to three days.

“Your breathing will begin to improve, and exercise may be easier after two-12 weeks.

“Your risk of a heart attack is half that of a smoker after a year.

“Quitting smoking has other benefits such as:

“You will have fresher breath and whiter teeth.

“Your skin might look younger and age less quickly.

“You might have more energy, feel less tired and get less headaches.

“Your immune system will find it easier to fight off colds and flu.

“Your sex drive may increase, and it can improve your fertility.

“You will protect the health of your children, family and friends.

“You will be financially better off.

“Everyone has an opportunity to improve their health and wellbeing.

“The Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s Your Health Prevention and Lifestyle Services team are reaching out to all adults that are looking for that kick start and support.

“The team is based within your local community and are ready and willing to help you spring into a healthier lifestyle.”

Natalie Belt, service manager at YOURhealth, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The start of the year can be difficult and with so many challenges to our normal routines, sometimes we just need to gain a new perspective, a sounding board or to simply speak to a welcome ear.