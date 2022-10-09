News you can trust since 1882
There is no more beautiful sight than Yorkshire in the Autumn. Photo: James Hardisty
11 photos that encapsulate the beauty of Yorkshire in Autumn

Yorkshire’s natural beauty lends itself beautifully to the changing seasons.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:06 pm

As the air turns crisp, the green landscape becomes a vibrant bed of oranges, reds and golds.

Hikers put on their warmest jackets as they take in the enchanting views, while others delight in the season’s harvest, picking pumpkins or crunchy red apples.

In this gallery, The Yorkshire Post photographers perfectly encapsulated the beauty of the county in Autumn in these stunning photographs.

1. An Autumn journey

Steam locomotives LNER Q6 No. 63395 (2238) powering along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) in the stunning Autumn landscape between Pickering towards to Whitby.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. A bed of Autumn flowers

Geoff Gardener the Chairman of the Northern Committee of the National Dahlia Society, takes a break with his pipe, at the Autumn Flower Show, Newby Hall, near Ripon.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Red ivy

Tony Sinfield the Concierge at Swinton Park Hotel, Masham, take a pictured of the Virginia Creeper ivy on walls of the hotel, which have changed to Autumn Colours.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Devil’s Punchbowl

The changing colours of Autumn seen across the huge natural amphitheatre, of the Hole of Horcum, also known as a ‘Devil’s Punchbowl’ situated in the heart of the North York Moors at 400 feet (120 m) deep and about ae mile (1.2 km) across. At this of the year the moorland heather it slowly loosing it's strong purple colour.

Photo: James Hardisty

