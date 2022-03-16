Appeal for various 1940s items to create an authentic period museum in Bridlington
A Bridlington man who is creating a 1930s/1940s museum is appealing for various items to complete the site’s authentic look.
Anthony Bates, who owns CLIP Barber Shop on West Street, is currently putting together exhibits for the museum but still needs certain items.
He is looking for a 1930s/1940s Art Deco tiled fireplace, Art Deco 1940s lights, a Belfast sink, mangle, a dolly tub, washboard, a war time gas mask and any 1940s ornaments.
Mr Bates would also like to feature 1940s photos of local people in Bridlington and any dads or grandad photos who fought in the war.
Mr Bates said: “There are a number of items I would like to get hold of to decorate the museum sets.
“It would also be great to put 1940s photographs of Bridlington people on show at the museum, so if anyone wants to contribute their family pictures that would be fantastic.
“People in Bridlington are so kind, it’s a great place to live.”
Go to www.facebook.com/anthony.bates.3998 or pop into CLIP on West Street if you can help Mr Bates with the museum project.