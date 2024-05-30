Award thrill for all at Scarborough's The Street-based care service

Katie Doubtfire, front, and Jo Oxlade, right, with clients from Creative Day Care Services based at The Street, Scarborough

Posh frocks and best suits at the ready and fingers crossed – as leaders at one of the town’s care services head to a glittering award ceremony.

Representatives of Creative Day Care Services – based at The Street – are going to the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards at the Birmingham International Conference Centre on Friday June 21.

They have been nominated in the People’s Category and hope to bring home the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative Day Care Services has three branches – Scarborough is its flagship base and it has more than 60 clients – adults of all ages. It operates from Monday to Friday.

The Hull branch serves more than 30 users and the newest base in Driffield welcomes up to 10 clients.

“The awards are about honouring people who make a difference in the world of care of those with learning disabilities,” said Katie Doubtfire, creative programme leader at The Street.

Katie, who is in charge of the performing arts activities for The Street branch, will be going to the gala event with its senior programme leader Jo Oxlade and Ben Foster who leads the music offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Day Care Services regional manager Ruth Cobb nominated the team and representatives from Hull and Driffield will also be attending the gala event.

"It is so exciting,” said Katie, who among other things, helps the clients put on two shows a year at the YMCA in Scarborough. Their latest show was Around the World in 80 Days-ish.

Manager Jo Oxlade has been with The Street branch since it started nine years ago. “I am very excited to be going to the gala event,” she said.

Clients Amy Flinton said the nomination was amazing, Jolene Drydale declared it fantastic, Joseph Rolls said it was fabulous and Katie Muschamp said it was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be going to the ceremony on Friday and, hopefully, we will be walking into The Street on Monday winners,” said Katie.

Creative Day Care Services provides daytime experiences for adults with learning, physical and other disabilities.