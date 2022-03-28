Archeologist John Oxley with a fragment of Scarborough Ware, found at one of last year's miniature digs. Image by Kane Cunningham.

Now, under ambitions to link this past with its future, a raft of miniature digs are planned.

This May will see the return of the Big Ideas by the Sea festival, with workshops and music and performances exploring the theme of transition.

Festival directors, artist Kane Cunningham and archeologist John Oxley, said the hope is to reignite conversations, while exploring what may lay hidden through excavations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Kane Cunningham, pictured on Scarborough's beach as plans for this year's Big Ideas by the Sea are revealed.

Mr Oxley said: "This is what Scarborough was doing in the past - it was making things, it was part of those big conversations and that creative process.

"We can use the past, and our stories, to engage new audiences on that culture, heritage, and dynamic creativity."

The Big Ideas festival was first launched last year, with this year’s event to run over 10 days from May 20 to June 3.

The ambition is to draw people in Scarborough into big conversations, particularly around creativity and the environment, as well as bringing people to the area, covering a broad range of issues from climate change to sustainability, performance, writing and poetry.

Archeologist John Oxley. Image by Kane Cunningham.

A major highlight is to see Big Dig2 encouraging people to try their hand at archeology, digging dozens of 1m square trenches through Scarborough’s old town.

To Mr Oxley, who served 30 years as York’s principal archeologist, there is no better way to engage people.

He said: "One of the best ways of sparking conversations with people is by digging a hole. When you start, people stop and ask what you’re doing. Out of that process comes conversations."

History

Time Team's Carenza Lewis, who will review finds.

In the 13th and 14th century, Scarborough was at the centre of pottery production known as Scarborough Ware, which would have held pride of place on the tables of Mediaeval society.

Last year the team dug 26 trenches, from back gardens to land under the ownership of Beyond Housing, working with Scarborough Archaeological and Historical Society and local groups.

Among the finds were a Neolithic flint arrowhead and a fragment of a Scarborough Ware face jug, which was deemed to be around 800 years old.

Talks are still underway over permissions, but Mr Oxley hopes to explore land in the Paradise area which is rich in archeological deposits.

Archeologist John Oxley, pictured in the Paradise area of Scarborough's Old Town where it is hoped digs can explore. Image by Kane Cunningham.

He said: "Scarborough actually has a terrific archaeology, it’s not that well known about or understood, but it really needs to be shouted about.

"For me, archeology is just the most brilliant way of engaging with people who don’t necessarily see themselves as being interested in the past.

"We will be able to use finds to tell the story of life in Scarborough some 800 years ago, around the time Scarborough Castle was being built, when the town was being planned."

Events

Big Ideas by the Sea will see a 10-day festival from May 20 to June 3, funded by Yorkshire Coast BID, the National Lottery, Anglo-American, and supported by Scarborough Borough Council.

As well as taking part in digs, there will be workshops with Egyptologist Joann Fletcher and Marie Woods of Heritage Adventures, while Time Team’s Prof Carenza Lewis will be reviewing finds.

Environmental and climate activists Judy Ling Wong Phoebe L Hanson are among those to appear, as well as folk musician Eliza Carthy, 'the Yorkshire Bard Ian McMillan, and flautist Rob MacKay. Charity 6 Million+ will bring giant puppets representing female refugee experiences from across the world.