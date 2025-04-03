Blue plaque will be unveiled to honour Brid seaman William Becker
The ceremony is the culmination of a local author’s work to gain recognition for Able Seaman William Becker.
Writer Richard M Jones said: “On December 6, 1917, Able Seaman Becker was part of a group of sailors on board HMS Highflyer in Halifax harbour, Canada, that had been sent over to lend assistance to a burning ship, the SS Mont Blanc, which had been in collision with another vessel.
"Nobody knew that this ship was full of explosives and eventually the ship blew up with such force that it wiped out thousands of buildings across the town and killed 1,700 people. Incredibly Becker survived, but he was the only one of his team that did.
“For his bravery he was awarded the Albert Medal, an equivalent of today’s George Medal, and he became only one of 568 people to ever be awarded this.
“Becker moved around East Yorkshire and spent the last five years of his life at 40 Trinity Road and after a short campaign of fundraising, the current owners of the house have very kindly given me permission to have him commemorated.”