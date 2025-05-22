Historian Mike Wilson passed away on Wednesday, May 21. Photo Paul Atkinson

Tributes have been paid to popular and prolific Bridlington historian Mike Wilson.

Mr Wilson passed away on Wednesday, May 21, aged 89.

He was passionate about history, particularly events in Bridlington, and wrote many books on a variety of heritage-based topics.

His knowledge meant he was in demand when people needed vital heritage information, and responded to questions from historians across the world.

Mike Wilson and his wife Diane at the VE Day celebrations this year. Photo by Mike Rubery

He published more than two dozen books, mostly about Brid history, while Full Fathom Five was a novel about his hero, lifeboatman Kit Brown.

Mr Wilson ensured a tribute to Kit Brown, who died in the Great Gale, was placed on the south side of Bridlington’s sea front.

He was also instrumental in a blue plaque campaign to remember musical producer Herman Darewski at Bridlington Spa.

Mr Wilson served his National Service with the RAF for three years, before working in the printing services for most of his life.

Fellow Bridlington author and historian, Richard M Jones, said: “Mike’s work around heritage and local history ensures his legacy lives on.

"Helped a lot of people with their own history quests over the years.

“He was not only great to chat to about history, but he was a personal friend of mine and ensured I had my first article included in the Bridlington Free Press back in 1997.

"He also helped unveil my Wallace Hartley plaque in 2014 in my absence.

“Since then he has inspired me to write my own books and spread the knowledge. “He will be sadly missed.”