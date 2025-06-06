The film will feature egg harvesting on the cliffs at Bempton.

A popular Bridlington venue is set to turn the spotlight in Bridlington’s heritage for a special film screening.

The Spotlight Theatre, which is based at 55a West Street, will be showcasing a series of clips from various archives looking at life in and around Bridlington.

Spotlight will be hosting two screenings of ‘Bridlington on Film’ on Wednesday, July 23 – a matinee show at 2.30pm and an evening date at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We welcome back the Yorkshire Film Archive for a special screening of Bridlington on Film.

"The archive has delved into the vaults using amateur and home movies, travelogues and regional TV productions, to bring a live a moving image story of Bridlington.

“From early images of egg harvesting on the cliffs at Bempton to a Yorkshire TV documentary about the country’s most poisonous fish presented by Michael Clegg, local lifeboats and lobster fishing, wartime activities and pleasure cruises there will be something for everyone.”

Tickets for the show cost just £12 and are available at www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk/upcoming-productions/