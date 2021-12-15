Bridlington railway signal box named in latest Heritage England list

Bridlington South Signal Box has been listed by Historic England. Photo courtesy of Network Rail

Historic England has released its annual catalogue of heritage buildings and monuments that have been listed for the first time in 2021 – including one in Bridlington.

Thirty sites have been added to the list in Yorkshire this year or had their status upgraded, including a Roman villa, a series of canal tunnels, a windmill, and a Victorian lamp-post.

One of the sites is the Bridlington South Signal Box (Grade II).

In October this year the 65-lever frame at the signal box was upgraded by Network Rail to a modern control panel to improve reliability for commuters.