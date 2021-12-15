Bridlington railway signal box named in latest Heritage England list
Historic England has released its annual catalogue of heritage buildings and monuments that have been listed for the first time in 2021 – including one in Bridlington.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:56 pm
Thirty sites have been added to the list in Yorkshire this year or had their status upgraded, including a Roman villa, a series of canal tunnels, a windmill, and a Victorian lamp-post.
One of the sites is the Bridlington South Signal Box (Grade II).
In October this year the 65-lever frame at the signal box was upgraded by Network Rail to a modern control panel to improve reliability for commuters.
Although the iconic levers were taken out of action, changes to the programme of work meant they were able to remain in place inside the signal box.