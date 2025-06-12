Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival 'not to be missed'

Organisers are adding the final touches to this year’s Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival – which is billed as ‘not to be missed’.

The event, held over the weekend of July 19-20, provides a unique and nostalgic sight for residents and visitors.

This time, there will be an opportunity to see four Northumberland built fishing cobles sailing together.

They will be part of the 18 traditionally rigged sailing craft taking part in this unique and prestigious maritime event on the East Yorkshire Coast.

A spokesperson said: “All but one were built as fishing vessels at the J & J Harrison boatyard at Amble in Northumberland with Royal Diadem II and Providence both being well over seventy years old.

"Gratitude, built in 1976 for Dave Wharton of Whitby, was heavily involved in PR work and visited Brest and Douarnenez sailing festivals in France.

"She was also taken to Australia in 1988 for the Bicentenary Celebrations courtesy of P&O.

"The fourth coble in the Northumbrian quartet is Kathleen which was built in 1949 at the Dawson and Beverley yard at Seahouses. She is perhaps one of probably only two cobles built by that partnership still surviving.

“Returning to the Bridlington Festival this year will be the ex Tynemouth Lifeboat Henry Frederick Swan, she first came to the Festival in 2019.

"This 40 foot self-righting type lifeboat was built by the S E Saunders boatyard of Cowes, Isle of Wight, in 1917.

"Henry Frederick Swan carries a full set of sails to compliment her motor power and is recorded as being one of the longest serving lifeboats at a single RNLI station. She is owned by the North East Maritime Trust and is due to call in at Whitby on passage down to Bridlington.”

Sailing is scheduled for both days of the festival, subject to weather conditions, and when not at sea the cobles will moor alongside Harbour Road near the Harbour Heritage Museum.

There’s also plenty of entertainment on land.

Live music on stage at the Clough Hole car park featuring the Headlanders, the Ramshackle Shantymen, Black Dog Folk, the Hornsea Shanty Lasses, along with firm local favourite Jim Eldon (the Brid Fiddler) and Lynette, will echo around the harbour throughout the festival.

The Flamborough Junior Longsword Dance Team will give a special performance on the Sunday at the stage, while various stands and stalls will be situated within the VMF Exhibition Hall on the harbourside.

The spokesperson added: “Organised by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS), with support from the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners', the Festival is definitely an event not to miss.

“Bridlington is the Sailing Coble Capital of Great Britain and there is nowhere else where one can see such a large gathering of traditional cobles under sail.”