News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
14 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
43 minutes ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Britain by Steam: North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Paul 'Piglet' Middleton to star in new Channel 5 show

A well-known staff member at a North Yorkshire heritage railway is set to star in a new TV show.

By George Buksmann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:23 BST

Paul Middleton, who is the Traction and Rolling Stock Manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway and better known by his nickname ‘Piglet’, will appear in Channel 5’s Britain by Steam.

He will join journalist and presenter John Sergeant and actor Peter Davison in the four-part series where the trio will travel from London to Scotland using only the power of steam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Piglet previously appeared in The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, a behind-the-scenes documentary at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Paul 'Piglet' Middleton, right, alongside John Sergeant and Peter Davison.Paul 'Piglet' Middleton, right, alongside John Sergeant and Peter Davison.
Paul 'Piglet' Middleton, right, alongside John Sergeant and Peter Davison.
Most Popular

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, said: “John, Peter and Piglet take us on an entertaining romp as they make their way from London to Scotland by steam.

“There’s lots of fun, the odd squabble or two and plenty of beautiful countryside, as the three of them face all sorts of trials and tribulations en route.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From paddle boats to barges, steam cars to trains and traction engines, the trio will discover the history and engineering of the machines they are travelling on and how steam engineering changed life in the UK.

In each episode of their journey, they will meet the steam enthusiasts who are keeping the tradition going, as well as visiting historic landmarks.

John Sergeant said: “This was one of the happiest assignments of my career: it was funny, fast and furious – great company and marvellous machines.

“If the viewers enjoy this programme as much as we did making it, this could be one of the highlights of my career.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Britain by Steam will be broadcast on Channel 5 this spring.

Channel 5BritainNorth Yorkshire