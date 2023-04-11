Paul Middleton, who is the Traction and Rolling Stock Manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway and better known by his nickname ‘Piglet’, will appear in Channel 5’s Britain by Steam.

He will join journalist and presenter John Sergeant and actor Peter Davison in the four-part series where the trio will travel from London to Scotland using only the power of steam.

Piglet previously appeared in The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, a behind-the-scenes documentary at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Paul 'Piglet' Middleton, right, alongside John Sergeant and Peter Davison.

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, said: “John, Peter and Piglet take us on an entertaining romp as they make their way from London to Scotland by steam.

“There’s lots of fun, the odd squabble or two and plenty of beautiful countryside, as the three of them face all sorts of trials and tribulations en route.”

From paddle boats to barges, steam cars to trains and traction engines, the trio will discover the history and engineering of the machines they are travelling on and how steam engineering changed life in the UK.

In each episode of their journey, they will meet the steam enthusiasts who are keeping the tradition going, as well as visiting historic landmarks.

John Sergeant said: “This was one of the happiest assignments of my career: it was funny, fast and furious – great company and marvellous machines.

“If the viewers enjoy this programme as much as we did making it, this could be one of the highlights of my career.”

