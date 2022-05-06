Call for extra marshals to make 1940s/1950s Old Town Summer Festival a complete success

Bridlington Old Town’s 1940s/1950s Festival will be held on Sunday, June 12.

The Bridlington Old Town Association is looking for people who would like to be a marshal on the big day.

The festival, billed as a fantastic day for all the family, will take place on Sunday, June 12 between 10am and 4.30pm.

Many people will be wearing classic 1940s/1950s outfits and uniforms. Organisers expect this event to be very well attended as this is the first time it has been staged for two years.

Marshals are needed to offer support at the popular festival.

There will be vintage clothing stalls, military stalls and displays, and food and craft stalls for people to peruse.

During the day there will be 1940s entertainment from Johnny Victory, Esther Fletcher, Cherie Lawrence, Murray’s American Jeep and his Dancers, the Coastal Voices choir, the Gaslight Jazz Trio and Makara Morris Dancers.

Johnny Victory, Cherie Lawrence and Esther Fletcher will perform together in a Jubilee special finale 1t 4.15pm.

Debbie Atkinson, at Bridlington Old Town Association, said: “The Marshals would just wear a hi-vis vest and look after a certain area in case anyone needs any information or directions during the festival.

“We have vintage, military, craft and food stalls along the entire High Street and Church Green with children’s rides close to the Baylegate.

“After two years of not being able to bring this festival to the Old Town because of Covid, we are hoping to attract lots of visitors, as in previous years.”