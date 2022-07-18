Council launches Active Beacon Photopost Project to promote East Yorkshire’s coastline and monitor erosion

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched the ‘Active Beacon’ Photopost Project to higlight iconic locations along the East Coast. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council

The project is a joint initiative with the University of Hull’s Energy and Environment Institute, which is linked to the global CoastSnap programme.

The scheme takes advantage of the area’s blue spaces to improve active recreation, physical activity opportunities and mental wellbeing, through the development of connected and accessible infrastructure.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the East Yorkshire coast’s iconic locations, while capturing hidden gems on camera.

A series of artistic wood turned photoposts lead the way, offering connected trails and wayfinding, with opportunities to support coastal monitoring of the landscape through the University of Hull’s ‘Active Learning’ programme and free citizen-led science.

Taking inspiration from historic coastal landmarks, these sympathetic active beacons can be explored across a number of locations on the East Yorkshire coast including Sewerby to Bempton, Hornsea, Withernsea and Spurn Point.

Supported by Public Health, this project enhances opportunities to explore the wonderful East Yorkshire coast, encouraging residents and visitors to exercise outdoors and improve their health and wellbeing through walking, running and cycling following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The photoposts have been manufactured and designed by Galvin Brothers of Beverley, with each one holding information plaques and QR codes to direct users to further information on the wider project. Users are encouraged to take photos and upload to social media using the hashtag name listed on each beacon.

The locations for each of the 26 posts can be found by using the what3words app (downloadable from the App Store). What3words is an easy way to identify precise locations with every 3m square, given a unique combination of three words (this is called a what3words address). All what3words addresses are easy to say and share, and as accurate as GPS coordinates.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “During the pandemic our beautiful East Riding Coastline became increasingly popular as residents and visitors to the area looked to increase their physical activity levels whilst taking in the breathtaking scenery.

“The ‘Active Beacon’ Photopost Project looks to continue to promote this whilst also using the opportunity to monitor the serious issue of coastal erosion using the wooden art installations.

“I would encourage visitors to the coastline in the upcoming months to take part in the project and discover the stunning views on offer.”

Katie Parsons, lead researcher at the University of Hull, said: “These photopost installations along the East Riding coast combine getting outdoors with learning about our wider coastal environments and monitoring how they are changing over time.

“The project makes everyone with access to a smart phone a mini-scientist, collecting important data on coastal erosion processes through to the longer-term changes resulting from sea-level rise.”