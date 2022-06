The classic car event usually assembles over 400 historic vehicles in East Park, Hull, from 9am onwards and departs at 11am, travelling along the A165 road to Sewerby Fields.

The convoy is expected to arrive from around noon where the participating vehicles will be on display throughout the afternoon.

Go to eytcc.uk to find out more about the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club.