Eden Camp, the Malton-based modern history museum, raised £3,700 for charity through two events – The Great Tommy Sleepout and the Drive It Day.

A committed team of Eden Camp veterans and supporters braved the cold as part of The Great Tommy Sleepout, a national campaign that supports military veterans facing homelessness.

They spent the night under the stars, raising £3,000 in support of the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

The attraction then hosted Drive It Day, drawing a crowd of history buffs and classic car enthusiasts.

The event welcomed 75 classic vehicles to the museum grounds and raised more than £700 for the NSPCC’s Childline.

Organised by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs, Drive It Day commemorates the historic One Thousand Mile Trial and celebrates Britain’s motoring heritage.

Luke Hudman, marketing manager at the venue, said: “With this being the first time we have taken part in the event, we were delighted to have over 70 vehicles turn up to participate.

“Highlights included a Bentley T1, Austin Healey 3000, six vehicles from the Jenson Club (541R, Interceptors, Jenson Healy MK2, GT), a Triumph Vitesse, 1964 Fiat 500 and a 1932 Model B Ford Deuce, to name a few.

“The real highlight, however, was without doubt raising over £700 for Childline, and we would like to thank everyone who participated and we look forward to having you back next year!”