Futurist Theatre: 37 photos of Scarborough’s lost seafront theatre over the decades, much-loved shows and its mourned demolition
One iconic building stood proudly on Scarborough South Bay’s seafront for almost a century, the much-loved Futurist Theatre.
By George Buksmann
2 minutes ago
Built as a cinema in 1921, the theatre site operated for 93 years until its closure in 2014; a controversial meeting in January 2017 decided the building’s fate and it was demolished by August the following year.
One of the largest-capacity theatres in the UK outside of London, it attracted some of music’s biggest stars, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Hollies at the height of their fame in the 1960s.
Take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s former Futurist Theatre.
