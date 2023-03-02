One iconic building stood proudly on Scarborough South Bay’s seafront for almost a century, the much-loved Futurist Theatre.

Built as a cinema in 1921, the theatre site operated for 93 years until its closure in 2014; a controversial meeting in January 2017 decided the building’s fate and it was demolished by August the following year.

One of the largest-capacity theatres in the UK outside of London, it attracted some of music’s biggest stars, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Hollies at the height of their fame in the 1960s.

Take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s former Futurist Theatre.

1 . Fantastic Futurist Redevelopment was proposed for the Futurist Theatre and and King Street council offices in 2010. Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

2 . Fantastic Futurist Miss Scarborough contest finalists Sarah Gallagher, Jordan Mason, Abigail Halidu, Alice Czyz, Katie Hart and Elizabeth Hakings at the Futurist in 2010. Photo: Dave Barry Photo Sales

3 . Fantastic Futurist The Futurist Theatre, pictured in 2010, when its future was still in doubt. Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

4 . Fantastic Futurist The Hatton dancers gave two performances at the Miss Scarborough contest in 2010. Photo: Dave Barry Photo Sales