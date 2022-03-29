Great photographs of Bridlington Lifeboat and crews from the early 20th Century discovered

The Bridlington Queen is pictured near Bempton Cliffs.

Mrs Hutchinson discovered them following the passing of her husband Ian in November.

Mrs Hutchinson said: “The photos belonged to my late husband Ian whose grandfather Albert and his uncles were involved with the lifeboat in Bridlington during the early 1900s to 1950s.

“The Bridlington Queen pleasure cruiser pictured at the base of Bempton Cliffs was part-owned by the family.

A Bridlington Lifeboat crew line up for the photographer at the harbour.

“My husband’s grandfather was the skipper and his uncle used to entertain the holiday makers on his accordion and banjo during the trips.

“The family was well known and involved in fishing at Bridlington. They lived on Nelson Street along with many other people who were part of the fishing industry.”

A group is pictured near the Blue Bird Cafe.

A half-track engine pulls the Bridlington Lifeboat through the streets.