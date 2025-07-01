Heartbeat Vehicle Rally 2025: Best pictures as 1960s Yorkshire village is brought back to life

Hundreds of people descended on the village which came alive with a burst of colour and grace as visitors donned their best 60s dress to mark the event, which saw vintage cars, vehicles and television nostalgia celebrated.

Heartbeat was a period drama during the 1960s and ran for 18 years from 1992 to 2010 on ITV.

The North York Moors village of Goathland was transformed into the fictional town of Aidensfield and some episodes included references to the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

The rally included original Heartbeat cars from the show, one of the original buses used and seven of the original motorbikes including vehicles used by Nick Berry, Jason Durr and Jonathan Kerrigan.

A quartet of stars from the show were also involved; Tricia Penrose who played Gina Ward, David Lonsdale who played David Stockwell, Vanessa Hehir who played Rosie Cartwright and for the first time Julie T Wallace who played the character Sweaty Betty Sutch.

1 . Heartbeat Vehicle Rally 2025 Dressed as traditional police officers Ralph Delbridge, Jane Barnes, Joshua Langstaff, and Joshua Lane next to a Leicester City Anglia 105E Police Car. Picture: James Hardisty.

2 . Heartbeat Vehicle Rally 2025 Rob Relf of London, moving his 1987 Francis Barnett Falcon motorbike which was used in the series. Picture: James Hardisty.

3 . Heartbeat Vehicle Rally 2025 Jason Bullard, of Ipswich, owner a large collection of the original Heartbeat motorbikes next to a 1960 650cc BSA Gold Flash, motorcycle which was prominently featured in the series. Picture: James Hardisty.

4 . Heartbeat Vehicle Rally 2025 Former Heartbeat cast members Tricia Penrose (Gina Ward), Vanessa Hehir (Rosie Cartwright), Julie T Wallace (Betty Sutch) and David Lonsdale (David Stockwell), with one of the original Heartbeat cars Dr Summerbee 1963 - Austin A40. Picture: James Hardisty.