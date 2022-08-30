Heritage Open Days set to focus on Bridlington’s Old Town and beyond - find out more here

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best news for anyone interested in attending the events is that they are free of charge!

They will take place over the weekends of Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, and Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

A spokesperson said: “There will be plenty to see in the Old Town this September, and all for free!

“As part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, Bridlington’s first Baptist Chapel dating from 1698, on Applegarth Lane, will be open on both Sunday 11 and Saturday 17 (11am to 4pm), and also on Sunday 18 (1pm to 4pm).

“This tiny gem is rarely open to the public. On Saturday 10, the Priory Rooms on Church Green will be hosting a display by local heritage and conservation groups, including tips on how to discover the history of your house.

“The Priory Church will be open to visitors on Saturday 10 (10am to 4pm) and Sunday 11 (noon to 4pm).

“A new event this year, hosted by Destination Old Town, on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11, between 10.30am and 4.30pm, is an opportunity to see the High Street’s ‘backside’ as several private gardens will be open. Information on which gardens are open will be available from The Toft, 43 High Street on the above dates.

“Part of The Toft, a 17th Century merchant’s house and its garden, will be open on both weekends 10.30am to 4.30pm.