Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toft

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture and is run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers.

Each year, locations across the country throw open their doors and give people the chance to see hidden places and try new experiences for free.

Every single Heritage Open Days event is free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission. For further information visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

Inside The Toft

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priory Church Rooms on Church Green, will host ‘History on our Doorstep’ on Saturday September 10 from 10.30am-4.30pm.

The event will showcase local groups and organisations and what they are doing to promote and preserve Bridlington’s magnificent heritage.

It will include local authors and residents who have their own stories to tell about people, places and events linked to the area.

St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, on St. Johns Street will open for a ‘Big Breakfast’ coffee morning on Saturday September 10 from 9.00am-12.00pm, followed by their Autumn Show from 12.00pm.

St John's Church interior

There will also be coffee mornings and tours from 9.30am-11.30am on Monday September 12, Wednesday September 14 & Saturday September 17.

The distinctive church is a grade II listed building built-in 1884.

The Bayle Museum on Baylegate is one of Bridlington’s oldest buildings.

The Bayle is Grade I listed and an Ancient Monument.

Part of the High Street's Backside

Archaeological surveys have concluded the original stonework dates to the 12th Century when it is thought to have been a gatehouse to a wooden palisade castle built by William Le Gros in 1143.

In the 14th Century the Bayle Gate was adapted to become the Gatehouse to the Bridlington Priory.

Since this time the Bayle Gate has been used as a prison, a court, a schoolroom, a garrison for Napoleonic soldiers, a town hall and a meeting room for the Lords Feoffees.

The Bayle will take part in the Heritage Open Day event on Saturday September 10 from 1100-1600.

The Bayle Museum

Across the road from the Bayle, is the 1698 Baptist Chapel

This modest brick-built Chapel with a pantile roof was established by the merchant and one of the Lords of the Manor, Robert Prudom.

It is set within a small burial ground behind a brick wall that is as tall as the building.

The 1698 Baptist chapel is open Sunday September 11 and Saturday September 17 from 110am-4pm and on Sunday September 18 from 1-4pm

The High Street’s Backside event gives visitors the chance to explore exterior spaces behind the neat High Street facade; the High Street's backside.

This is a self-guided trail of several private gardens and yards which are not normally accessible, so this is a rare opportunity to see them.

The 1698 Baptist Chapel

The event takes place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September from 10.30am-4.30pm and starts at The Toft, 43 High Street, where a plan showing the gardens can be collected.

The Toft will open from 10.30am-4.30pm on the weekends of September 10 and 11 and again on September 17 and 18.