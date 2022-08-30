Historic Bridlington buildings join Heritage Open Days event
The annual Heritage Open Days festival of people, places and community takes place across England from September 9-18 and six historic Bridlington buildings will join the event.
Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture and is run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers.
Each year, locations across the country throw open their doors and give people the chance to see hidden places and try new experiences for free.
Every single Heritage Open Days event is free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission. For further information visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.
Most Popular
-
1
35 photos that will take you back to nights out in Mist Bar, Scarborough, in 2008-15
-
2
25 photos of your birthday nights out in Scarborough - who can you spot celebrating ?
-
3
27 photos that will take you back to great nights out in Scholars and Ink Bar in Scarborough
-
4
33 photos from nights out in Mansion, Vivaz and Blue Lounge in Scarborough
-
5
35 photos of great nights out in Snowy's wine bar, Scarborough
Priory Church Rooms on Church Green, will host ‘History on our Doorstep’ on Saturday September 10 from 10.30am-4.30pm.
The event will showcase local groups and organisations and what they are doing to promote and preserve Bridlington’s magnificent heritage.
It will include local authors and residents who have their own stories to tell about people, places and events linked to the area.
St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, on St. Johns Street will open for a ‘Big Breakfast’ coffee morning on Saturday September 10 from 9.00am-12.00pm, followed by their Autumn Show from 12.00pm.
There will also be coffee mornings and tours from 9.30am-11.30am on Monday September 12, Wednesday September 14 & Saturday September 17.
The distinctive church is a grade II listed building built-in 1884.
The Bayle Museum on Baylegate is one of Bridlington’s oldest buildings.
The Bayle is Grade I listed and an Ancient Monument.
Archaeological surveys have concluded the original stonework dates to the 12th Century when it is thought to have been a gatehouse to a wooden palisade castle built by William Le Gros in 1143.
In the 14th Century the Bayle Gate was adapted to become the Gatehouse to the Bridlington Priory.
Since this time the Bayle Gate has been used as a prison, a court, a schoolroom, a garrison for Napoleonic soldiers, a town hall and a meeting room for the Lords Feoffees.
The Bayle will take part in the Heritage Open Day event on Saturday September 10 from 1100-1600.
Across the road from the Bayle, is the 1698 Baptist Chapel
This modest brick-built Chapel with a pantile roof was established by the merchant and one of the Lords of the Manor, Robert Prudom.
It is set within a small burial ground behind a brick wall that is as tall as the building.
The 1698 Baptist chapel is open Sunday September 11 and Saturday September 17 from 110am-4pm and on Sunday September 18 from 1-4pm
The High Street’s Backside event gives visitors the chance to explore exterior spaces behind the neat High Street facade; the High Street's backside.
This is a self-guided trail of several private gardens and yards which are not normally accessible, so this is a rare opportunity to see them.
The event takes place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September from 10.30am-4.30pm and starts at The Toft, 43 High Street, where a plan showing the gardens can be collected.
The Toft will open from 10.30am-4.30pm on the weekends of September 10 and 11 and again on September 17 and 18.
Built in 1673, the Grade II* Listed property built for merchant William Hudson still retains many original features, despite being re-fronted in the mid 19thC, and has a walled garden including a mid-19th century parterre.