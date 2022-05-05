The tramway's platform is lifted into place.
The tramway's platform is lifted into place.

Historic Central Tramway carriages returned to Scarborough with 50-tonne crane after first off-site refurbishment since 1881

Scarborough's historic Central Tramway cliff lift carriages have returned to the seafront after they were removed for the first time in more than 140 years as part of major refurbishment works.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:59 pm

The refurbished carriages have received new floors, ceilings, lights, seats and brakes, as the vehicles suffer badly from weather-related corrosion in their exposed cliffside location.

The historic cliff lift now plans to reopen in mid-May, but no date has been confirmed.

1. Tramway Carriages Return

The tramway's owner looks on...

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Tramway Carriages Return

Positioning the carriages in place.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Tramway Carriages Return

Up, up, and away...

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Tramway Carriages Return

Spectators gather to watch the carriages be lifted back onto the tracks.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough
