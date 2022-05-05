The refurbished carriages have received new floors, ceilings, lights, seats and brakes, as the vehicles suffer badly from weather-related corrosion in their exposed cliffside location.
The historic cliff lift now plans to reopen in mid-May, but no date has been confirmed.
1. Tramway Carriages Return
The tramway's owner looks on...
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Tramway Carriages Return
Positioning the carriages in place.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Tramway Carriages Return
Up, up, and away...
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Tramway Carriages Return
Spectators gather to watch the carriages be lifted back onto the tracks.
Photo: Richard Ponter