Historic Scarborough station set for multi-million-pound roof renovation

Work to repair the roof at Scarborough Railway Station will begin on Monday, April 7.

Scarborough’s Grade II listed railway station is set to undergo a major transformation as Network Rail begins work next week on a comprehensive roof renovation project.

The multi-million-pound scheme will see the entire station roof repaired and restored, enhancing both safety and the overall experience for passengers.

Work will commence on Monday April 7 and is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2026.

The majority of the work will take place during daytime hours, with the station remaining fully operational throughout the renovation period.

The project will renovate the entire station roof, upgrade drainage systems and restore exterior stonework, while preserving the building's historical character.

Both the ticket office and waiting room will benefit from new roofing, providing passengers with a more pleasant environment while waiting for trains.

Ann Shannon, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: "This project demonstrates our commitment to preserving and enhancing Scarborough's historic station.

“Our teams will be working diligently over the next year to repair and restore the entire roof structure while minimising disruption to passengers.

“When complete, passengers will benefit from improved safety and a much more pleasant environment, all while maintaining the character of this important Grade II-Listed building."

Chris Nutton, major projects and TRU director at TransPennine Express said: “The repairs to Scarborough station roof will deliver significant improvements to the station and restore the Grade II-Listed building.

“We are working closely with our partners including Network Rail to secure the future of this historic station.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience while work is taking place over the next 12 months.”

Passengers are advised that while disruption will be kept to a minimum, there may be some localised changes to station access during certain phases of the work.

These changes will be sign-posted throughout the station.