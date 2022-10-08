News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
15 of the most iconic buildings in Scarborough
15 of the most iconic buildings in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: 15 of Scarborough's most iconic buildings

Scarborough is home to several breathtaking historic buildings dating back to the 19th century.

By Louise Perrin
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:33 pm

From the Grand Hotel to the Spa Pavilion and lighthouse here are 15 of the most iconic architectural landmarks in Scarborough.

1. The Grand Hotel

Built in 1863, the Grand Hotel on St Nicholas cliff is one of the town's most stunning Victorian buildings.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Spa Pavilion

The Spa Complex on South Bay is a unique venue. Its orchestra is the last remaining seaside orchestra in the UK and has been drawiing crowds since 1912.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. The top station at Scarborough's Central Tramway

Scarborough's Central Tramway was opened in 1881 to improve access between the town centre and the beach. The top station is easily recognisible to residents and visitors alike.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Railway Station

Scarborough's Grade II listed station opened in 1845. It was originally designed by G.T. Andrews.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4