From the Grand Hotel to the Spa Pavilion and lighthouse here are 15 of the most iconic architectural landmarks in Scarborough.
1. The Grand Hotel
Built in 1863, the Grand Hotel on St Nicholas cliff is one of the town's most stunning Victorian buildings.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Spa Pavilion
The Spa Complex on South Bay is a unique venue. Its orchestra is the last remaining seaside orchestra in the UK and has been drawiing crowds since 1912.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. The top station at Scarborough's Central Tramway
Scarborough's Central Tramway was opened in 1881 to improve access between the town centre and the beach. The top station is easily recognisible to residents and visitors alike.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Scarborough Railway Station
Scarborough's Grade II listed station opened in 1845. It was originally designed by G.T. Andrews.
Photo: Richard Ponter