IN PICTURES: 20 photos of Scarborough's lost Pavilion Hotel and 'ugly block' that replaced it

Scarborough’s glorious Pavilion Hotel once stood proudly in our town, acting as a landmark gateway opposite the railway station.

By George Buksmann
Published 16th May 2023, 12:00 BST

The stunning architecture occupied a large site at the corner of Westborough and Valley Bridge Road until it was demolished in 1973. The five-storey hotel was replaced with the brutalist concrete Pavilion House, which is home to offices and shops.

It is considered by many to be the “ugliest” building in Scarborough and a decline in standards ... take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s Pavilion Hotel.

A view along the newly created Northway towards Pavilion Hotel and Scarborough Railway Station.

1. Beauty and the Beast

A view along the newly created Northway towards Pavilion Hotel and Scarborough Railway Station. Photo: Contributed

A busy scene at Scarborough Railway Station possibly in the late 1920s or early '30s.

2. Beauty and the Beast

A busy scene at Scarborough Railway Station possibly in the late 1920s or early '30s. Photo: Contributed

The proprietor of the Pavilion Hotel, Robert Laughton, laid a private green next to his hotel in Pavilion Square where sporting pastimes including bowls were played.

3. Beauty and the Beast

The proprietor of the Pavilion Hotel, Robert Laughton, laid a private green next to his hotel in Pavilion Square where sporting pastimes including bowls were played. Photo: Contributed

The hotel was designed by architect William Baldwin Stewart and built in 1870.

4. Beauty and the Beast

The hotel was designed by architect William Baldwin Stewart and built in 1870. Photo: Contributed

