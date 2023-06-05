Scarborough’s Holbeck Hall Hotel once stood proudly on the Yorkshire Coast’s clifftop, with picturesque views across the North Sea.

But, on June 4 1993, this tranquillity was disturbed as the ground moved beneath the hotel’s foundations and the start of a catastrophic landslide that carried the building into the sea had begun.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the disaster this year, The Scarborough News has looked back in its photo archive as the devastation unfolded.

Cracks in the hotel’s gardens a few days earlier were the first sign of what was to come, and as heavy rains continued, the Holbeck Hall Hotel collapsed down the cliffside on June 5 1993.

The disastrous spectacle attracted the attention of the world’s media, and crowds of onlookers, who watched in horror and awe as part of the seaward side of the historic hotel disappeared.

Originally built as a private home in 1879, it was later converted into a hotel and bought by owners Barry and Joan Turner in 1988.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as hotel guests were evacuated days earlier and staff removed valuable antiques and paintings.

Following the collapse, expert demolition teams were called in to remove what remained of one of Scarborough’s top hotels.

1 . Holbeck Hall Landslide Holbeck Hall Hotel in its former glory, before its fate was confirmed. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Holbeck Hall Landslide In this aerial shot, the hotel can be seen on the left before the landslide. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Holbeck Hall Landslide The driveway to Holbeck Hall Hotel. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Holbeck Hall Landslide Inside the Holbeck Hall Hotel's stairway hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales