Residents of Mayville Avenue, Scarborough, at the street party raised a glass to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee
Residents of Mayville Avenue, Scarborough, at the street party raised a glass to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee

IN PICTURES: Scarborough street parties celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee

Residents from streets across Scarborough organised parties to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:12 am

Music, games and food were laid on as Scarborough marked the platinum jubilee.

Bunting, flags and balloons were put up as roads became a sea of red and white and blue over the bank holiay weekend.

WATCH: Sweet Caroline sing-along hereThe Queen has reigned for 70 years making her Britain's longest serving monarch.

1. Queen's jubilee

Young and old of Mayville Avenue in Scarborough joined in the party.

Photo: third party

Photo Sales

2. Queen's jubilee

A right royal time was had in Nares and Nansen streets in Scarborough

Photo: third party

Photo Sales

3. Queen's jubilee

A party atmosphere descended on Scalby as residents came out to party.

Photo: third party

Photo Sales

4. Queen's Jubilee

People in Nares and Nansen Street raise a glass to her majesty

Photo: third party

Photo Sales
QueenResidentsScarboroughBritain
Next Page
Page 1 of 3