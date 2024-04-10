JLS send shout out to fans - We can’t wait to see you for one big party at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

JLS are at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 11

The double BRIT Award-winning boy band – Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams – will be at one of Europe’s biggest outdoor arenas on Thursday July 11.

"We want to send a big shout out to all our fans that have supported us over the years from when we first began in 2006 right through to today,” said Marvin, who with his wife Rochelle, of the Saturdays, presents BBC’s The Hit List.

“We do not take your support for granted – spending your hard-earned cash coming to see us on stage and buying our albums and merchandise.

“We can’t wait to see you for one big party on July 11,” he said.

The boy band – JLS stands for Jack the Lad Swing – were runners-up of the fifth series of the ITV reality talent show The X Factor in 2008, coming second to Alexandra Burke.

Following their appearance on The X Factor, JLS signed to Epic Records. Their first two singles Beat Again and Everybody in Love both went to number one on the UK singles chart.

They were the first X Factor act to win a BRIT Award, with five MOBO Awards, four Digital Music Awards and three Urban Music Awards. Their first four albums all went multi-platinum and they have headlined London’s 02 Arena 20 times.

Then 11 years ago they split and each pursued individual careers. They reformed before the pandemic four years ago and their 2021 arena tour was one of the bestselling ever.

Second time around, they can enjoy their success. “The first time around was incredible and we lived our wildest dreams, all our dreams came true with what we achieved,” said Oritsé.

“It was a relentless schedule back then. The second time around we can appreciate it a lot more and appreciate the love and support of our fans that are still here after all this time,” he said.

"We are still selling thousands of tickets to people who want to come and see us, It has been non-stop from the X Factor to now which is rare – we feel blessed and are grateful.

“We are very lucky. The most important thing is that we can really take it in and appreciate everybody that spends hard-earned money to come and see us.” he said.

The four-strong band will be playing all their hits and have introduced a DJ set to their gigs which a show all the family can enjoy.

“We want people to have the maximum fun in the sunshine. There is something really special about outdoor shows and Scarborough is a place we have not been to for a long time.

"That is the thing with this tour, we are hitting cities and towns we don’t usually get to,” said Marvin.

"The Summer Hits Tour is about celebrating and enjoying all the moments and memories we shared with are fans and we are excited to relive those moments,” he said.

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar will join JLS when they headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 11. Lemar is in Sister Act with Beverley Knight.