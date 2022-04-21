Popular Race the Waves event returns to Bridlington in June providing top hotrod action on the beach

Race the Waves returns to Bridlington in June following a two-year absence.

The event will be held from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19 following a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

To kick-start Race the Waves, which is a free event, a cruise will start from the Yorkshire Museum of Farming at York, finishing with a parade through Bridlington’s Old Town and High Street.

On Friday (June 17) the cars will be located at Church Green in the Old Town to welcome the beach-race pilots (drivers and riders) and in the evening there will be a cruise from Bridlington’s Old Town to Sewerby which finishes with a vehicle display outside The Expanse Hotel on North Marine Drive.

On Saturday and Sunday the beach-race pilots will be on south beach with hotrod-style vehicles and motorcycles, performing 1/8 mile exhibition runs along the sand from a flagged away start.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Race the Waves was designed as a free to view tourist attraction back in 2018.

“The day was a huge success which prompted the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s events department to support a stand-alone event in 2019.

“The 2019 event expanded to two days of using the south beach and we teamed with the Whitby Steampunk Weekend organisers to host an extra attraction within The Spa.

On Saturday and Sunday the beach-race pilots will be on south beach with hot-rod style vehicles and motorcycles performing 1/8 mile exhibition runs along the sand from a flagged away start. Photo courtesy of Race the Waves

“Entries for the beach race came from all corners of the UK and a number from Europe, too. Visitor numbers grew considerably and everything was looking brilliant for 2020. Sadly, the pandemic put paid to Race the Waves for both 2020 and 2021.

“This year there will be trade and charity stalls along with the Bridlington Gold Radio roadshow on the promenade, a charity auction on Saturday afternoon at the RNLI station, and a Steampunk emporium within The Spa in support of the event.

“The Spa is hosting two evenings of entertainment and there’s three evenings of ‘Rockin The Beach’ entertainment with Mark Phillips.

“Last but definitely not least we welcome the children to take an interest with their Tot Rod runs.”