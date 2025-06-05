Richard M Jones, who has penned more than 20 books, was encouraged to create the ‘A-Z’ work following the success of his ‘A-Z of Bridlington’ release.

A prolific Bridlington-based author has published a new book entitled ‘A-Z of Scarborough Places – People – History’.

This new book is described as ‘a must for anybody who loves the history of this area’.

Mr Jones said: “After the success of my A-Z of Bridlington in 2024, which goes through many interesting parts of the town in alphabetical order, I am now very pleased to announce the release of A-Z of Scarborough, again published by Amberley.

“The A-Z series is a very popular series that has covered many of the towns and cities in Britain and I have been privileged to have been able to write about two that are very close to my heart so far and learned a lot along the way.

“The book contains some fascinating buildings like the Grand Hotel, Scarborough Castle and even what used to be at the branch of Wetherspoons pub known as The Lord Rosebery.

“This book is a must for anybody who loves the history of this area as well as can be used as a guide for visitors who want to see something maybe off the normal tourist areas with 100 images to accompany the stories.

“Scarborough Museums and Galleries have very kindly offered to host a talk, where the book will be officially launched, with a signing afterwards from 11am on Monday, June 30 at the Sitwell Library on The Crescent.”

Got to tinyurl.com/yuavbkek to book a free place at the official book launch and talk.