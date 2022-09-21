Quilt created by Scarborough-based refugees now on display at Scarborough Library

Visitors admire the "Stitch Together Quilt"

The stunning quilt, which took two months to complete, was created by a diverse group of ladies from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Eritrea, Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Iran and Albania.

The piece, titled Stitch Together Quilt, was made using fabric donated by Material Moves on Gladstone Road, and the women came together to craft, chat, form friendships and support each other.

Volunteer Val Derrett said: “Approximately 20 ladies were involved in the creation of the quilt, with the faces changing every week as people moved on and got settled, although some ladies attended the group for months.

The quilt took two months to complete

"Stitching is so mindful it allowed us all to have gentle conversations in a supportive and calm environment.”

Lee Taylor, Library Manager, said: “North Yorkshire’s Libraries offer a safe and welcoming space for all members of our community and are actively reaching out to sanctuary seekers to raise awareness of our services and resources.“As part of our commitment we have pledged to become libraries of sanctuary and are delighted to be involved in activities that help to raise awareness and promote understanding of the issues faced by new arrivals.”

The library’s weekly stitch group meets on Wednesdays from 4-6pm and a knitting group meets the same day from 2-4pm, new members welcome.

The library has recently purchased a selection of books in different languages and offers information leaflets as part of their service and welcome to the community.

Rebecca Jackson, Val Derrett, Alex Callaghan, Dee Johnson and Sharon Houghton pose with the quilt