RAFA set to host VE Day event at Bridlington Spa

The RAFA event will be at The Spa.

The branch has organised a 77th Anniversary VE Day celebration on Sunday, May 22 at the popular venue, starting at 12.45pm.

The event, which will run until the early evening, features a three-course meal followed by an afternoon of entertainment.

This will include the RAF Waddington Pipes and Drums, singer Lisa Jane Kelsey, The Inflations and the Past Masters who will offer music, laughter and dancing from the 1940s to the 2000s’.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration will also see a Spitfire or Hurricane fly-past from the RAF Memorial Flight.

Event organiser Mally King said: “There will be music through the years and comedy and dancing with Lisa Jane Kelsey, The Inflations The Past Masters to celebrate 77 years of the RAFA Branch. The event will also mark 77 years since VE (Victory Europe) Day. A fly-past is on the cards by Spitfire or Hurricane from the RAF Memorial Flight.”

Tickets are priced £32.50 each or £315 for a table of ten people.