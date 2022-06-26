The yearly event has become a staple of the calendar for many and this year Scarborough was chosen to host the national celebrations.

Thousands of people, from Yorkshire and further afield, flocked to the beach to pay their respects to the people who put their lives on the line for the safety of the country, and those who have lost their lives protecting it.

Among the entertainment at the event were the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, flypasts from Royal Navy Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, a Lancaster Bomber, Hurricane and Spitfire and of course The Red Arrows.

There were an expected 100,000 people in attendance in what was a massive draw for the region.

Festivities kicked off at 10am and went on until around 5pm, with Scarborough skies being filled with the roar of aircraft engines and plumes of coloured smoke.

Here are the best pictures from the event, all taken by The Yorkshire Post photogrpaher Simon Hulme.

