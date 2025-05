Posing for the photographer during an Inter School Dance Competition.

This week, we feature an Inter School Dance Competition, a teddy bears picnic at Bridlington North Library, the Bridlington Hospital League of Friends, boxing action at Leisure World, Bridlington Girls Choir and fun at Bridlington Fair.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Send your stories to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Youngsters enjoy a teddy bears picnic at Bridlington North Library in 2003.