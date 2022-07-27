Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week covering Flamborough RNLI and golf club, Bridlington School, and Sewerby Hall’s Picnic in the Park in 2015
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 1:50 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 1:51 pm
The Hull Zumba Band entertains the crowds during the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Picnic in the Park and the Morris Minor Club gathering in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? Image taken by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1533-19b)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.
We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.