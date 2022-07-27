Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week covering Flamborough RNLI and golf club, Bridlington School, and Sewerby Hall’s Picnic in the Park in 2015

The Hull Zumba Band entertains the crowds during the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Picnic in the Park and the Morris Minor Club gathering in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? Image taken by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1533-19b)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]lingtonfreepress.co.uk

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamborough Lifeboat August Bank Holiday Gala in 2015 – people still turn out in the rain to support the event. (pa1536-1f)

Julie Lodge, Faye Jordan and Janet Cartwright serve up some tasty treats at the Flamborough Lifeboat August Bank Holiday Gala. (pa1536-1a)

Winners pose for a photo at a Flamborough Head Golf Club Charity Golf Competition in 2015 to raise funds for a Shffield hospital. (pa1535-23c)

More winners at pictured during the Flamborough Head Golf Club’s Charity Golf Competition’s evening presentation. (pa1535-23b)

Lucy Matcalfe, Emma Coleman, Tia-May Metcalfe, 10, Elliott Coleman, 7, Alfe-James Williams, 7, Oliver-James Coleman, 9, at the Picnic in the Park. (pa1533-19e)

Family members enjoy a picnic at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens event back in 2015. Photograph by Paul Atkinson (pa1533-19f)

Bridlington Upper School students celebrate exams success during GCSE Results Day in 2015. (pa1534-20g)