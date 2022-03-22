Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring a range of Bridlington-based community groups photographed between 2003 and 2015

Seacourt Hotel in Bridlington hosts a Yorkshire Cancer Research dinner and cheque presentation for £22,500 in 2003. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson (PA0306-18)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Officials and committee members celebrate a prestigious gold award win at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2004. (PA0439-22a)

Barbara Mavis, Joshua Binn, 11, Sean Armitage, 12, Hollie Ibson, 11, Tiffany Eadie, 11, and Scott Jones, 11, at Bridlington Priory in 2004. (PA0426-24b)

A sand castle competition by The Friends of Bay Primary raises funds for the school on south beach in 2004. (PA0429-5a)

The 1st Bempton Brownies group takes part in a sponsored skip at the village hall in 2005. (PA0503-10)

This photo was taken during the Bridlington Urban Renaissance Public Planning Day at the Bridlington Spa in 2003. (PA0307-22a)

Bridlington School pupils and cyclists as the Tour de Yorkshire Yorkshire routes are announced at the Bridlington SPA in 2015. (pa1504-2q)

Members of the Bridlington Handbell Ringers group are pictured during a charity cheque presentation in 2015. (nbfp-msh1505x452)