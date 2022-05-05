Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Bempton, Burlington Infants and Our Lady and St Peter’s schools, Flamborough Golf Club and many more photos

Our Lady and St Peter’s School pupils celebrate an outstanding Ofsted report in 2015. Pictured with the pupils from different year groups are head teachers Angela Spence and Anne Parr. Photo by Paul Atkinson (NBFP pa1510-1c)

Bridlington North Library organises a World Book Day event with pupils from Bempton School in 2015. (pa1510-16a)

Young footballers and coaches line up for the photographer during an Easter Soccer School at Bridlington Sports Centre. (pa1514-6m)

A Flamborough Golf Club Ladies captain’s cheque presentation for £2,200 to Martin House Hospice in 2015. (nbfp-msh1512x005)

Bridlington Town Mayor Terry Dixon starts off the Hockey Festival in 2015 with Rod Ruzzak and Adam Saltonstall. (NBFP PA1416-15)

Burlington Infants School children enjoy dressing up for Red Nose Day back in 2015. (pa1511-20a)

Staff at Town Farm Nurseries, Burton Agnes, are pictured at Kelk Spring Plant Fair and RSPCA Dog Show in 2015. (ndtp-msh1512x711)

The Burton Agnes (Bluebell) football team line up for photographer Mike Hopps back in 2015. (ndtp-msh1510x315)