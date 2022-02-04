Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Bridlington School’s open evening, Quay Academy and Burton Agnes new starters, Bempton School and many more photos from 2014

This photograph was taken during Bridlington School’s dedicated open evening for year five and six pupils in 2014. Children enjoy their time in the drama studio at the event. (nbfp-msh1439x087)

Quay Academy School’s Class 1 new starters and their teachers pose for a photograph in 2014. (NBFP PA 1437-10b)

Quay Academy School’s Class 2 new starters and teachers line up for the Free Press photographer in 2014. (NBFP PA 1437-10a)

Visitors peruse the exhibits during the opening of the Rudston Heritage Centre at All Saints Church in 2014. (ndtp-msh1438x238)

The Bridlington Royal British Legion Rally Weekend in 2014. The Priory church service was followed by a parade to Bridlington Spa. (nbfp-msh1439x715)

Members of Bridlington School’s Combined Cadet Force are pictured at the open evening in 2014. (nbfp-msh1439x072)

Mr Bolton (Bridlington School’s ADT faculty) helps the next generation of students make Olympic torches at the open evening in 2014. (nbfp-msh1439x099)

Burton Agnes Church of England Primary School’s new starters are pictured on the play equipment in 2014. (ndtp-msh1437x254)