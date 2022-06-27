Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Burlington, Skipsea and Headlands Schools, Flamborough dog show and many other photos from 2015

Pupils and staff at Burlington Infants School celebrate a ‘good’ Ofsted report back in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people featured in the picture, taken by photographer Paul Atkinson. (pa1529-14b)

Headlands School pupils and teachers involved in the Summer School take part in a drumming workshop in 2015. (pa1530-6a)

Flamborough Ladies tennis team: Heather Patchett, Suzanne Tose, Paula Tinsley, Libby Woodhouse, Cheryl Edeson and Kim Akrill in 2015. (ndtp-msh1528x423)

A martial arts demonstration entertains visitors at the popular Sewerby Gala in 2015. (pa1530-10n)

Sewerby Hall hosts animal handling sessions as Lion Learners offer exciting, original and educational experiences in 2015. (pa1522-24c)

A local writer helped children at Skipsea Primary School to create their own school newspaper in 2015. (pa1519-5e)

Enjoying a picnic during the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club spring gathering at Sewerby Hall in 2015. (pa1520-22b)

Grace, 2, with Ruby, Alfie-Denis with Kezia and Lacey, 5, with Albert are pictured at Flamborough Pre-school’s Funday and Dog Show in 2015. (nbfp-msh1529y691)