Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Burton Agnes and Bridlington schools, a dads club, Flamborough protesters, and many more photos

Bridlington Mayor Richard Harrap presents a £500 cheque from the town council to the Bridlington Special Pool Support Group’s captain David Pilmoor at The Seabirds pub on Fortyfoot in 2005. Photo by Paul Atkinson. (PA0504-12a)

Protesters whose homes on the cliff-top at Flamborough were under threat over ground rents are pictured at Hull Crown Court in 2001. (TC Flambro2.jpg)

Students at Bridlington school are taught improvisation techniques by members of the Opera Box company during a workshop in 2004. (TC opera5)

Children at Burton Agnes School try their hand at baking bread under the supervision of cookery writer Polly Brown. (TC bake7)

Yorkshire Post cookery writer Polly Brown shows pupils at Burton Agnes School how to make bread in 2001. (TC bake5)

Dads Club members line up for a photograph at Bridlington Resource Centre in 2005. (PA0503-17a)

A tree is planted at Victoria Gardens in 2005 in the memory of former Bridlington Mayor Ken Hodgson. (PA0504-15)

Tony Hogan with artists Wilf Hartley, Tim Moat, and Peter Bailey at the arts centre opening behind the Bosville Arms in Rudston in 2002. (TC gallery2)