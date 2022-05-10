Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Flamborough fun days, New Pasture Lane and Bridlington Schools, and many more photos

This excellent group photograph shows some of the cast and crew of Bridlington School’s production of Sister Act in 2009. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Image taken by Paul Atkinson. (Sister Act ps0914-26)

People enjoy the entertainment on offer during the Bridlington Street Festival in 2009. (PA0922-2j)

Flamborough School’s new starters are pictured ahead of their educational journey in 2010. (PA1037-7)

Rev Johnathan Cooper and volunteers are pictured as the garden at Christ Church is opened. (PA1125-22)

Red House Theatre Company put on a play for New Pasture Lane pupils during a special French day. (PA1125-16c)

Posing for a group photograph at the Flamborough Playing Fields Jubilee Event in 2012. (PA1223-3e)

Burton Agnes Hall’s 400th Birthday celebrations – Birthday Cake is served at the party. Photo by Mike Hopps. (msh1036y564)

Flamborough School pupils take part in an Olympic themed sports day back in 2012. (PA1226-3m)