Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Flamborough fun days, New Pasture Lane and Bridlington Schools, and many more photos
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:36 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:40 pm
This excellent group photograph shows some of the cast and crew of Bridlington School’s production of Sister Act in 2009. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Image taken by Paul Atkinson. (Sister Act ps0914-26)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.
We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.